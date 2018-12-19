2,200 Set To Enjoy Extra Special Festive Meal

ON Christmas Day, more than 2,200 families will be able to gather together and partake in a hearty Christmas meal thanks to the generosity of AML Foods Limited and those who supported the third ‘Feed Five Thousand Families’ holiday giveback event.

Yesterday, company officials donated the packages to the Bahamas Feeding Network, the Salvation Army and the Bahamas Red Cross at Solomon’s Yamacraw. Distribution will also take place in Freeport today.

During the month-long campaign, AML raised $68,000, adding to the company’s initial donation of $20,000 to assist Bahamian families experiencing financial hardship. This brings the total amount raised by the outreach programme to over $234,000 since starting in 2015. To date, over 5,850 Christmas meal packages have been distributed to those in need.

Renea Bastian, vice-president of marketing & communications at AML Foods Ltd, thanked the public for supporting the cause.

“Today, as we bring our Feed Five Thousand Families holiday giveback to a close, we want to thank all who continue to give and support this effort, particularly our customers and our corporate partners. We hope that the meals being distributed today will make Christmas brighter for families facing tough times during the holiday season.

“Giving is the truest way to show the real reason for the season and through this campaign, persons now have another vehicle to support those in need. Despite falling below our original target of $100,000, we are proud of the $88,000 we were able to raise in such a tough economic time and we know that the funds will help groups like the Bahamas Feeding Network, the Bahamas Red Cross and the Salvation Army continue their mandate to assist the less fortunate.”

In November, AML launched the annual campaign at all of its retail grocery outlets in New Providence and Grand Bahama, appealing to both corporate Bahamas and the general public to purchase or donate towards Christmas dinner packages valued at $40. The company jumpstarted the giving with a $20,000 pledge and offered to match up to $5,000 for donations coming through a pizza chain’s online platform.

Starting today, the Bahamas Feeding Network, the Salvation Army and the Bahamas Red Cross will begin distributing meals to families on New Providence and Grand Bahama.