Fishermen Seek ‘Pick-Up’ Despite Poaching Threat

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN fishermen have begun to finally see a “pick-up” in their harvest this crawfish season, a top executive said yesterday, warning that poachers “aren’t easing up” and have changed their tactics.

Keith Carroll, vice-president for the Bahamas Commercial Fishers Alliance (BCFA), told Tribune Business: “They are finding a different way now to poach. They are doing one or two-day runs in go-fast boats now. I don’t know how long they have been doing that, but the Defence Force seems to be catching up to them now. They won’t stop. They aren’t easing up that’s for sure.”

His concerns came after the Royal Bahamas Defence Force - for the second time in a week - arrested a group of Dominican fishermen for illegally operating in Bahamians seas. Two Dominican small, go-fast type boats were apprehended at 11am on Monday just off North East Point, Inagua by the RBDF while on routine patrol. Onboard were seven Dominican fishermen along with several air compressors and containers of gasoline.

A week ago, on December 11, another seven Dominican fishermen were arrested by the RBDF off Inagua. They have since been charged before the courts on several counts resulting in sentences up to nine months and $413,000 in fines.

“Hopefully, when the Government introduces stiffer penalties, these guys will think twice about doing what they do. This season didn’t start off too good,” Mr Carroll said.

“It’s starting to pick up a little bit, I guess, because the Defence Force has been catching up with poachers. This season wasn’t too good starting out. It’s starting to pick up up a little bit now. We hope things continue to pick up.”