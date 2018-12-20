Five Held After Drugs And Cash Found In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FIVE people were arrested in Grand Bahama for various offences, including drug possession and possession of a large quantity of cash in separate incidents.

ASP Terecita Pinder reported that on Tuesday, shortly before 8pm, Drug Enforcement Unit officers on mobile patrol stopped a silver-coloured Chrysler Town and Country vehicle with two male occupants who were found in possession of $15,000 US and Bahamian currency.

She said both men were arrested after they could not give a satisfactory reason for having such a large quantity of cash in their possession.

In a second incident, officers went to a residence on John Rutt Lane in Hudson Estates where they executed a search warrant. A quantity of suspected marijuana was discovered and a male resident was taken into police custody.

In two other matters, DEU officers while on Adventurers Way, arrested two men in separate incidents after they were found in possession of a quantity of suspected marijuana.

Investigations continue.