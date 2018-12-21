Best Choice Is Clear To Me

EDITOR, The Tribune

Global Holdings and APD/Arawak Port Development must have got a shock of their lives when the PS, Finance read out that a Mega Cruise Line group - Carnival - RCL - NCL -Disney had put in a bid for the Port of Nassau.

This is very significant, although individually cruise lines have Port operations, Falmouth-Jamaica with Global being the private operator.

Did this move by the Cruise Lines send a signal of their dissatisfaction as to how ports of call for their ships were being managed? Or…The cruise lines realised how much Global was profiting off the presence of their ships in ports Global manages - whichever way a slam in Global’s face and posturing.

If the Cruise Line group won the Nassau Port some say conflict of interest…collectively they more than are the majority of cruise lines sailing the seas so that is eliminated.

The key is only the Cruise Lines, can change a itinerary - which ships’ ports at which end of the cruise - Global can’t. There is a very clear economic reason why the Cruise Line Group should be considered as the best choice…conditional they deliver three-mega ships to Nassau every week having not visited more than one port pre-arriving at Nassau.

H SAWYER

Nassau

December 20, 2018