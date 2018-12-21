One Dead, Two Injured After Triple Shooting On Malcolm Road

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

ONE man is dead and two are in hospital following a triple shooting at a Malcolm Road nightclub early Friday morning.

The homicide marked the fourth this week, and ninth for the month of December.

According to reports, shortly after 2am, police responded to a nightclub on Malcolm Road off East Street, after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Police said an argument on the outside of the “5-Star” Nightclub had escalated, resulting in the three men being shot.

The injured men were transported to hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

The other two men are listed in serious, but stable condition.

This latest homicide comes on the heels of Wednesday’s “be careful with the company you keep,” warning by Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson.

Commissioner Ferguson at the time insisted that despite recent flurry of criminal activity, residents should go out and have fun this Christmas season because they will not be targeted.

He reiterated this call during a walkabout on downtown Bay Street yesterday.

“These murders are not gang violence, “ he said.

“These are incidents where you find persons who have . . . conflict that cannot be resolved and not in a gang related issue. They are really isolated cases.”

When asked whether he believed the country was “relatively safe”, Commissioner Ferguson replied: “I don’t need to believe that, I know the Bahamas is relatively safe. I am a well traveled person and those of us who are well traveled and recognise what goes on around the world, the Bahamas is relatively a safe place to be.

He added: “The issue of whether there is a fear or any crime is a real issue, and there are things we will continue to work at. There are things the citizens have to also work at.”

Overall, police continue to assert that general crime statistics are trending down.

Statistics shared on Wednesday showed there were 89 murders from January 1 to December 18, a decrease from last year’s 122 murders in the same time period, according to police.

Armed robbery incidents declined 16 percent, from 547 to 460 during the same time period while reports of stolen vehicles declined 20 percent, from 450 to 361.

The number of shootings also declined, from 110 to 67, a difference of 39 percent.

The only major crime category that saw increase in reported incidents were rape, seeing an increase of 12 percent.