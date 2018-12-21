Two Men Charged With Murders

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday, charged with two of the country’s most recent homicides.

In the first matter, Paul Adderley, 26, of Acklins Street, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, charged with one count each of murder, armed robbery, possession of unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition.

All of the charges stem from the December 12 murder of Mario Cartwright, a security guard who was shot unexpectedly as he entered a corner store at First Street and Palm Tree Avenue.

It is alleged that Adderley, on that date, being concerned with another and armed with a firearm, robbed Manda’s Variety Store and Wholesale Snacks of $200 in cash.

It is further alleged that a fleeing Adderley shot and killed Cartwright as the two crossed paths at the store’s entrance. Cartwright died on the scene. Three days later, on December 15, police said they took Adderley into custody while he was in possession of Jimenez 9mm pistol and six rounds of ammunition.

In court yesterday, Adderley claimed he was forced to confess to the charge of murder, alleging officers at the time of his interview at the Central Dectective Unit placed a plastic bag over his head and repeatedly stomped him in the chest. Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt noted his claim and said she would have the matter looked into.

Adderley was not required to enter a plea to any of the charges and the matter was adjourned to February 21, 2019, for service of a voluntary bill of indictment. Adderley was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services but can apply to the Supreme Court in the interim for bail.

In the second matter, Franklyn Edgecombe, 50, of Mason’s Addition, also appeared before Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt, charged with the December 12 murder of Rico Ricardo Archer. It is alleged that on that date, Edgecombe unlawfully caused the death of Archer.

Archer, the older brother of 11-year-old murder victim Marco Archer, was shot multiple times outside of his mother’s Fort Fincastle home. While in court yesterday, Edgecombe alleged that he was also beaten while in custody.

Edgecombe also alleged that he was being falsely accused, telling the court he was released from prison in October, and had only learned of Archer’s death when he was taken into custody.

Edgecombe was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to February 21, 2019, for service of a voluntary bill of indictment. Edgecombe was remanded to prison, but can also apply to the Supreme Court for bail in the interim.