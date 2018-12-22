Police Investigate After Man Found Dead In Stapelton Gardens

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Hampton Street, Stapelton Gardens on Friday night.

Shortly after 8pm, police responded to a report that a man had been found unresponsive near an abandoned building.

Officers on the scene found the man with injuries to his body. Paramedics were called and attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist in solving this incident, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.