Npba: Giants Close Out The Regular Season Undefeated

THE Commonwealth Bank Giants closed out the New Providence Basketball Association regular season play for the year as the only undefeated team remaining in the team standings.

As the NPBA played its final games on Friday night at the AF Adderley Gymnasium before they took a break for the Christmas holiday, the Giants knocked off the University of the Bahamas Mingoes 71-68 to remain unblemished on top of the men’s division one play.

Commonwealth Bank’s junior team, the Essential Store Giants, also remained on top of the men’s division II play with their 86-93 triumph over the Basden Elevator Elite and the Triple K Stampers won the other division II game 82-73 over the Caro Contractors Resistance.

Giants 71,

Mingoes 68

In what turned out to be a real defensive battle, Michael Bain led two other players in double figures as Commonwealth Bank ended the year with a perfect 6-0 win-loss record.

Bain, in 35 minutes and 18 seconds, lit up the nets for a game high 27 points, connecting on 10-for-12 from the field and 7-for-10 from the three throw line. He also pulled down five rebounds with three assists and two steals.

Jeffrey Henfield came off the bench and contributed 13 points with seven rebounds, two assists and a steal and Jackson Jacob chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Trent Cox helped out with six points and 16 rebounds and D’Shon Taylor added six points, four rebounds and as many steals.

The Mingoes, suffering their second straight loss in as many games on their return from a trip to Florida to compete, got 21 points from Kemsy Sylvester to go along with nine rebounds, eight steals and two assists.

Justin Smith had 18 points and Antwan Bevans finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

Giants 86,

Elite 83

Adrian Thompson canned a game high 23 points with 13 rebounds and four assists to keep Your Essential Store tied at 5-1 with the idled Aliv Bucket in the men’s division II play.

Cormardo Seymour helped out with 20 points, 17 rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocked shots.

Cameron Strachan had 12 points and eight rebounds and Herbert Knowles added 11 points and three rebounds.

In a losing effort for the Basden Elevator, who dropped to 3-4, Simar Rolle matched the game high honours with 23 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and as many steals.

Tario McKenzie had 21 points, five assists, three rebounds and two blocked shots and Brandon Ingraham had nine points and five rebounds, while both Glen Wilson Jr and Livigi Forbes contributed seven points apiece.

Stampers 82,

Resistance 73

As Triple K improved to 3-4, Troy Trembly paced four other players in double figures with a game high 21 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks.

Johnley Noel had 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, Michael Turnquest had 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals, Nathaniel Jean came off the bench with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists and Teashon Gibson added nine points, four steals and two rebounds. Caro Contractors, who slipped to 1-6 with the loss, got 18 points and eight rebounds and two steals from Jayson McHardy off the bench. Also coming off the bench was Kamal Murphy with 11 points and five rebounds and Marcian Higgins with 10 points, two rebounds and two blocks.

Anton Hanna, another player off the bench, helped out with nine points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.