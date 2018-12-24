Unwise To Suggest Nassau Is Getting Safer

EDITOR, The Tribune

There are times Ministers and senior officials when they will be well advised not to comment as usually what they say comes to bite them hard. Between the PM’s statement copied by the Asst Commissioner of Police and the Minister that it was safer in Nassau can only be described as stupid.

Since then how many murders? Hitting 91 and still more days left and not counting those undecided Coroners cases…My bet 100 level will be hit again!

Where is the criminal getting sophisticated? The criminal is shooting his victims down like flies….what is sophisticated about that?

Minister, stop wasting our money…the problem is the police’s unwillingness to take the police to the people to the areas where they, RBPF, know these people operate from…oh, yes, all politics!

Been said many times…surround certain areas, hot spots and search ‘til you find…after Events Road blocks and searches.

No RBDF pussy foot around spending more and more money which is not necessary. Safer? Where? Ministers have police guards these days.



W THOMPSON

Nassau

December 19, 2018