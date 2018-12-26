One Family Triumphs In Boxing Day Junkanoo

One Family marched to victory in the 2018 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade with a theme based on nursery rhymes.

With a score of 87.55, the group saw off nearest rivals the Valley Boys with 85.61 points, and Roots in third with 85.46. Genesis placed fourth with 83, and Saxons fifth with 82.81 in the unofficial results.

One Family also earned top spot for best costume with 88.56 points, with Valley second with 83.25, Genesis third with 82.06, Saxons fourth with 81.88 and Roots fifth with 79.94.

The event attracted visitors to the Bay Street parade from around the world, including US Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who said "I'm always very, very happy to be here. I love the culture, I love the music, I love the people".

