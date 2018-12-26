Police Investigate Suspected Drowning

POLICE are investigating an alleged drowning that occurred at Potter's Cay Dock on Sunday.

According to police reports, shortly after 9pm, a man was sitting on the edge of Potter's Cay Dock when he was seen falling into the water. Residents rescued the man and began CPR. Paramedics came and took the man to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said foul play is not suspected at this time and an autopsy will take place to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.