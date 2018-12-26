Skeletal Remains Found Off Highway

POLICE are investigating after skeletal remains were found on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a bushy area off the East-West Highway shortly after 11am, where the remains of a human were reportedly found.

Police will await an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

Police also recovered two illegal firearms in separate incidents today. In the first incident, shortly after 3am, anti-gang and firearms officers searched a parking lot of a night club at St Alban’s Drive and recovered a .380 pistol. No arrest was made.

In the second incident, shortly after 4am, officers on mobile patrol on Lexington Avenue observed a man standing on the side on the street.

The man, upon seeing the officers, threw an object to the ground and ran, making good his escape. Officers conducted a search and found a .762 rifle and 11 rounds of ammunition.