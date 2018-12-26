Sensei Julian Rolle Elected Vice-President Of Pan American United Karate Organisation

SENSEI Julian Rolle was elected vice president of the Pan American United Karate Organisation (PUKO) on December 12.

Sensei Rolle is the current president of the Bahamas Karate Association (BKA).

The PUKO will be having the 4th continental championships in Nassau in 2019. More details will follow.

For over 30 years sensei Rolle and the well-known Rolle karate family have been working for continued growth and harmony of all Bahamas martial arts.

AS PUKO vice president, sensei Rolle will continue this pursuit but on a wider platform, with the support for the PUKO, according to a press release.