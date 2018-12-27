Turnquest: Wto Worries Overblown

By Morgan Adderley
Tribune Staff Reporter
madderley@tribunemedia.net
DEPUTY Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest has said that concerns over World Trade Organisation ascension are being “exaggerated,” further asserting that the government would work to “protect” the interests of local businesses.
Mr Turnquest made these remarks on the sidelines of the 2018 Boxing Day Parade, when he also addressed his hopes for the country for the New Year, the country’s unemployment rate 10 years after the Great Recession, and legislative requirements for the European Union and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
The Minnis administration is pushing for the Bahamas to become a full WTO member state by the end of 2019. However, the topic of WTO ascension has been a source of debate in the nation, with many activist groups campaigning against it.
When asked specifically about concerns that the privatisation that accompanies WTO ascension will hurt Bahamians, Mr Turnquest directly addressed and attempted to assuage the anxiety of the retail sector.
“I think the negotiating team has been very diligent about making sure that we protect the local Bahamian manufacturer,” he said.
“In the retail sector, first off, you’re not (going to) find that the large box retailers that people are talking about are (going to) come to The Bahamas, for instance, because the population is just not big enough to justify that.
“So I think the fears about that is probably a little bit exaggerated,” he continued. “We do recognise that there will be some service providers who they want to come into the market. But at the end of the day, The Bahamas still has the right to determine who it wants to allow into its local domestic economy.
“And the government of The Bahamas will always be mindful of what affects any new entrant, foreign entrant in particular, will have on the local businessperson, and ensure that we protect those interests as best we can.”
The deputy prime minister also said the government believes it “has done everything that (it) had to do” to satisfy the demands of the EU and OECD.
“There are still some matters with respect to now give an affect to the laws that we have already passed and we’ll be working on that through the end of the year, so that come January 1, we will meet all their requirements that they’ve put forward to us,” he added. “So at this point we believe that we’ve done everything that we need to do. We’re sitting in a pretty good position and we’ll see what happens at the end of the year.”
Mr Turnquest also discussed the unemployment rate in The Bahamas, which still stands in the double digits, ten years after the Great Recession. Meanwhile the unemployment rate in the United States is under four percent.
When asked if this represents a new normal for the country, Mr Turnquest said no. “No, not really,” he replied. “I think there’s obviously been a transition. Whenever the (United States) turns around or starts to grow, there’s a lag.
“And so, as we see investments start to come, our unemployment will start to decrease. But there is normally a lag between the US economic growth and our numbers. So it’s not unusual.
“However, we will never be able to match the pace of the unemployment growth in the US, just because of the size of the economy. But again, you should see the trends start to more align in the next year as we go forward and as the economic effects in the US start to take affect and people have the confidence to invest offshore.”
In July, it was reported that the country’s unemployment stands at ten percent — a fractional decrease when compared with November 2017’s rate of 10.1 percent.
At the time, Mr Turnquest conceded that the Minnis administration still has a lot of work to do to ensure every Bahamian has the opportunity to earn a decent living.
During the Junkanoo parade, Mr Turnquest also mentioned his hopes for the country for the New Year.
“We recognise that there’s still a lot of work to be done in order to uplift the Bahamian people, to assure that they can realise their goals and aspirations,” he said. “It’s been a difficult two years as we try to turn around our situation…. We’re making significant progress, we believe that the works that we’ve done over the last two years will start to manifest in 2019 and hopefully that will translate to the average Bahamian, to be able to find new jobs or the career of their choice and be able to take care of their families and (really start) forward progress in terms of overall economic activity.
“So we’re looking forward to reaping some of the hard work that we’ve done.”
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
Why doesn't Turnquest tell us where the mega millions of dollars are going to come from to fund the ongoing costs of the enormous administrative apparatus WTO member countries are required to maintain as a condition of their membership? Also, why doesn't Turnquest tell us about the very severe penalties imposed on WTO countries who join and then try to withdraw when they find out that it only serves the interests of businesses within the developed countries? The WTO will do to Bahamian exporters what the OECD/IMF/FATF have done to the banking sector in our country.....and this arse Turnquest still doesn't get it! LMAO
joeblow 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
Even simpler, why don't they explain the benefits of us joining the WTO as a country with almost nothing to trade!
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Red China has told Minnis the Bahamas must join the WTO or else. Red China has been using the WTO to wield increasing influence over smaller nations all over the world. It took the U.S. a long time to wise up to that fact, and now the U.S. rightfully doesn't give the WTO the time of day. We would be wise to do like wise. One of the worst things our country ever did (under Hubert Ingraham) was turn our backs on Taiwan (who were our real Chinese friends) when we foolishly endorsed Red China's one China policy. The U.S. never truly adopted the one China policy and would never have forced us to do so. In realizing this the communists did to Ingraham what they do best all over the world, i.e. they waved a fat wad of cash under the nose of a corruptible politician! There has only ever been one real civilized (non-communist) China, and that's Taiwan.
