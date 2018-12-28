Man Charged With Malcolm Road Murder

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 29-year-old man was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court Friday in connection with a murder on December 21.

Phillip Michael Farquharson is accused of using unlawful harm to kill Elcartha Murphy on Malcolm Road on the night of December 21.

He was also charged with attempting to murder Malanado Lightbourne and for having a firearm intending to endanger the life of Archelus Lewis, Jr.

Farquharson was remanded to prison. He will return to court on March 4, 2019 to be served with a voluntary bill of indictment.