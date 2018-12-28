Canadian Man Found With $90,000 Of Heroin At Airport

By RIEL MAJOR

A Canadian man was taken into police custody when $90,000 worth of dangerous drugs were found in his possession at Lynden Pindling International Airport Thursday.

According to reports, shortly after 3pm, Drug Enforcement officers, acting on information, conducted a search of the man’s luggage and uncovered six packages of what was suspected to be heroin.

The estimated weight of the heroin, police said, is nine and a half pounds.

The man is expected to appear in Magistrate’s Court next week to be formally charged.

Meanwhile, police recovered two illegal firearms, in two separate incidents, and have taken two men and a woman into custody.

In the first incident, shortly after 3pm Thursday, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit searched a home and vehicle on Third Street, Coconut Grove, and uncovered a .9 mm pistol and six rounds of ammunition. A man was taken into police custody in connection with this incident.

In the second incident, shortly after 5am Friday, Flying Squad officers searched a home on Hay Street off East Street and discovered a .40 pistol with nine rounds of ammunition.

A man and woman are in custody in connection with this incident.