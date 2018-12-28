Marijuana Field Found In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A MARIJUANA field was discovered in the eastern end of Grand Bahama by Bahamian and US law enforcement officers this week, police officials reported on Friday.

ASP Terecita Pinder reported that officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit, along with US law enforcement officers, were on aerial patrol in east Grand Bahama when they found five plots of suspected marijuana plants and a quantity of marijuana seeds.

Ms Pinder said the plants ranged between two and six feet in height with an estimated street value of $120,000. No arrest was made in the matter.