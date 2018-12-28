Marijuana Field Found In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
A MARIJUANA field was discovered in the eastern end of Grand Bahama by Bahamian and US law enforcement officers this week, police officials reported on Friday.
ASP Terecita Pinder reported that officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit, along with US law enforcement officers, were on aerial patrol in east Grand Bahama when they found five plots of suspected marijuana plants and a quantity of marijuana seeds.
Ms Pinder said the plants ranged between two and six feet in height with an estimated street value of $120,000. No arrest was made in the matter.
Comments
OldFort2012 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
So, just as the USA votes to legalize marijuana, US drug enforcement turns its attention to the Bahamas. Which makes sense: they want to protect their tax base and their producers. There is a government, looking after their own people. Not like these clueless morons in charge of us.
TalRussell 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Yes, or no, would've thought some enterprising comrade's field growing some Cannabis should be encouraged as a boost Grand Bahamaland's sagging economy - certainly better investment than taking $100 million out peoplespublicpurse to recklessly buy a on its last leg overpriced hotels property - only then fire 50% workers - and all within 14 days Imperial reds taking possession. Yes, no?
DDK 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
That's an easy affirmative, Comrade!
TalRussell 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Yes, or no, Ma Comrade DDK, regressive policies by a red shirts regime. headed by a Imperial PM, who encourages his grandson to joyfully rush to Junkanoo beat 5th place finish.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID