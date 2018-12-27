School’S Out - For Three More Days

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
PUBLIC schools across the country will reconvene January 7, five days later than originally planned, the Ministry of Education has announced.
This comes amidst reports being circulated yesterday that featured a communication between Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson and several of her members, in which she attempted to solicit support for a potential sit-out to force the government’s hand in delaying its January 2 return date in favour of January 7.
However, in a statement issued yesterday evening, education officials said the move was being made to “celebrate” teachers and administrators.
The statement read: “With schools originally slated to reopen on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, the Ministry of Education saw fit to provide an additional five holiday days for our hard-working and dedicated educators throughout the Bahamas, many of whom worked throughout the holiday season.”
When contacted for comment on those reports around noon yesterday, Mrs Wilson confirmed that plans were in place to have “some level” of action if union officials were not successful in getting a postponement.
In a brief conversation with The Tribune, Mrs Wilson said aspects of the BUT’s plan were still being worked on, adding that union representatives were in meetings for most of the day trying to finalise some of the details.
“Yes, there is truth to (those reports),” she said. “If you give me some time … I’ll be able to get back to you later this evening or tonight with what we have decided to do.”
Less than two hours later, The Tribune received an unofficial notice that a decision had been made to delay the January re-opening date by several days.
One well-placed source with knowledge of the situation told The Tribune that the Ministry of Education had rebuffed an initial request made by the BUT for the same earlier this week.
This ultimately led to BUT officials making a direct request of the Office of the Prime Minister, resulting in a meeting with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday and an official decision to delay the re-opening of public schools.
That same source claimed the decision was made given the current “union climate,” insisting Dr Minnis opted to relent in hopes that the move would be seen as a “step towards peace.”
The BUT is one of several labour groups that have been locked in varying levels of talks with the Minnis administration in recent months.
A number of these unions have made industrial threats as a means to get the government to budge on labour disputes.
In late November, in the face of mounting labour unrest across multiple sectors, it was announced that Dr Minnis would sit down with union leaders in a large-scale meeting.
After that December 3 meeting, many of those leaders, including Mrs Wilson, branded the sit-down a flop.
“There was no commitment to anything,” Mrs Wilson said at the time, summing up the consensus.
“All I saw it as was an opportunity to regurgitate the same problems we have been articulating for years and years and years. I knew having a large number of labour leaders in one room for a few minutes could not give adequate time for the concerns.”
In the weeks following the meeting, the government struck deals with both the Consultant Physicians Staff Association and the Bahamas Doctors Union to quell work slowdown from the former and avert strike action from the latter group.
Meanwhile teachers at C H Reeves overwhelmingly voted in favour of a strike during a poll earlier this month. Last week, Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd said the matter of the teachers being awarded a strike certificate is still before the Office of the Attorney General, which is determining the validity of the strike vote.
This decision was a result of issues at the school that included a suspicion of mould in 12 classrooms, leakage in a few of the classrooms, termite infestation and leaky toilets in one block of the girls’ bathrooms.
Comments
tell_it_like_it_is 6 hours, 45 minutes ago
In the "almost" words of Donald Trump...
There are CLOWNS on both sides...both sides folks, I'm telling you!
ROFL
rawbahamian 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
What is gonna be laffable is when these self serving union shepherds of the union sheep help facilitate the collapse of the already fragile economy and there is NO MONEY left to give anyone anything and the sheep realize that there is no more manna from heaven for them.
joeblow 5 hours, 54 minutes ago
The national grade average might increase if children are not in school anyways!
Bonefishpete 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
All unions should shut the country down. Gotta show who runs Barter Town.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
One thing we do know for sure: Minnis ain't running things! They got him and his cabinet ministers on a tight leash. All they're able to do now is try grab whatever they can get for themselves behind the scenes. LMAO
Truism 4 hours, 46 minutes ago
Here I was thinking that the delay in the reopening of school was because the bussing contracts are still not in place. LMAO
DDK 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
What an ungodly mess majority rule has created! You cannot get money out of a stone! If it's been wasted and pilfered, it's gone. Teachers could not possibly need more time off, they close school if it rains, if they see a spot of mould, to give out report cards, to have teachers' work shops, to have union meetings, and to perpetuate the famous D average........
licks2 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
Should we wait to hear what are the union's "beef". . .they may have a legitimate and reasonable issue? I too wonder why the school was about to open on Wednesday. . .the day after the parade? I am confused. . .but unlike these dumb politicians around here. . .I need to see more information before I run my pie hole. . .leaving my brain behind in the dust!!
TheMadHatter 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
I'm thinking of approaching the new year with a whole new attitude. Seeing how bad things for Bahamians are always happening and being created and perpetuated by our government - I can only conclude that my view has been wrong all this time, and simply opposite. I need to start seeing "bad" as "good" and seeing "good" as "bad". In that way, things will look just rosy for me all the time.
So therefore, from this article, I must conclude - kids being out of school a longer time and not learning anything while they are there, and the existence of the grade "E" which forces the average to be a D (while there is no E in the USA) - are all GOOD THINGS. Bahamian students suffering and being made ignorant under our system of education - yes, a good thing it is. I call for even more ignorance. Let's have more.
Can we throw away all textbooks and forbid anyone under the age of 18 from accessing a library or the Internet? That would be even better. Can we get more leaking roofs and broken ceiling fans and broken water fountains in the schools? There must be a company in the USA that goes around and collects all these broken things from their schools (the same day they break) - we can import them here and set them up to be eyesores. Heck, there's a lot of ignorant things we can do - we just have to put our mind to it.
OldFort2012 35 minutes ago
Bad education: good. Keeps the brain drain away. Otherwise there would be no one under 65 left in this country!
pingmydling 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
School starts Jan. 2 ---- Average in June "D". School starts Jan. 7 -----Average in June "F". Hey, whats in one little letter? Belinda sweety keep shuffling those chairs with your buddies at the Min. of Ed. as the educational Titanic sails into oblivion.
TheMadHatter 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
I actually don't think one week of school here or there makes a difference. The true problem in our system is the Government's refusal to have an on par grading system with Canada and the USA so that our kids can have the actual C average that they truly are at - reflected on their report cards. Some have suggested that this is a conspiracy to prevent even more kids from going to the USA and Canada and never returning than there are even now. Unless someone can give another reason why we deliberately take a C average and force it to be reported as a D, I have to believe the conspiracy. It's not working though. Anyone with 5 brain cells or more is making plans to get the heck out of here as quickly as possible - before the new flag raising ceremony.
DDK 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
I thought the Government changed the grading standard some years ago, so that a true F became a D. Some nonsense to do with the esteem of the students and not letting them feel like failures, even if they could only read and write marginally.....
TheMadHatter 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
No. It's because you have A B C D E F U
The D is in the middle. I have this from a 20 year veteran educator.
It's also ironic that the last 2 letters taken on their own truly spell out the policy.
pingmydling 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
That last comment is really quite cute ( Mr. Hatter), even for a US/Can suckup.
TheMadHatter 2 hours, 1 minute ago
Thanks. I'm not so much of a US/Can suckup, as I am a "make the Bahamas better cheerleader". However, too many of us are happy and content with potholes in this country and think that so many things here that SUCK are just normal. We live a kind of "ignorance is bliss" lifestyle - and maybe in reality that is the best way to be. Maybe it is better that our population does remain ignorant - if by doing so they can be happy. Happiness is happiness - no matter its source. However, I just doubt that the vast majority are happy. Malnutrition is widespread, leading to strokes, heart attacks, kidney failure, and cancer. Drug dealing, killings, stabbings, officers having to wear tall rubber boots at the prison, I could go on and on.
I've always joked how wonderful it would be if every time a Bahamian checks into a hotel room in the USA, management turns off the power breaker to their room so they have no lights or AC - you know, to make them feel at home.
TalRussell 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
Yes, or no - comrade sister Belinda, looks likes she was just attacked by fart bomb?
