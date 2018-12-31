Armed Robbery At Dundas Town Business

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Abaco Police are investigating an armed robbery incident at Dundas Town after a business was robbed by two masked armed men early Monday morning.

Reports are that shortly before 1am, two men entered an establishment on Bay Street, brandishing firearms and robbed a man of an undisclosed quantity of cash and personal items.

ASP Terecita Pinder said the suspects were dressed in camouflage jackets and pants with hoods covering their faces.

She said they are appealing to anyone with information that can assist the police to call 347-3437/347-2560 or call the Central Detective Unit Office in Grand Bahama at 350-3107 through 12, 911, 919, or call the nearest police station.