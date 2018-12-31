Visa Scam Probe Remains 'Active'

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Anthony Ferguson said the Royal Bahamas Police Force is still actively investigating an alleged US visa scam unearthed by the FBI.

A two-year FBI sting operation uncovered an alleged bribery ring between senior Bahamas immigration officials and a purported justice of the peace for fraudulent long-term work permits. These permits were used to get visas to enter the United States.

Last month, National Security Minister Marvin Dames told the press the FBI would brief Commissioner Ferguson on the findings of its investigation stemming from the fraud investigation at the US Embassy in Nassau.

He said local enforcement would then determine whether any Bahamian laws were broken and take necessary measures.

Yesterday, Commissioner Ferguson was tightlipped on details about the matter, insisting he would only go on record to say the matter is being actively investigated.

“As soon as we get to a point then we’ll say something,” he said. “You’re dealing with two countries so we have to investigate thoroughly.”

Recently, a Bahamian mother of four was sentenced to time served and deportation in a federal court in connection with the matter.

Pauline Pratt, 43, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud for her involvement in the scam, which saw her and deceased activist Pierre Parisien bolster visa applications with false information and fraudulent documentation.

She further claimed she could create fraudulent bank letters to support applications and forged the signatures of bank officials during a recorded meeting shortly before her arrest in September.

The matter became public after an affidavit was filed by special agent Kevin Gounaud who detailed conversations the scam’s alleged lead conspirator, Edward Israel Saintil, had with undercover FBI informants concerning his ability to obtain fraudulent Bahamian work permits to shore up US visa applications.

Saintil is alleged to have boasted of having relationships with top immigration officials.

Saintil will be deported to the Bahamas following his sentencing early next year. Court fillings state he pleaded guilty to one count of encouraging and inducing an alien to come to the United States for the purpose of commercial advantage or private financial gain. He consented to a forfeiture order for a Samsung Galaxy S8, and any property derived from or traceable to the proceeds obtained directly or indirectly from the offence.

A forfeiture money judgment for $7,100 has been entered, and the $1,329.80 in cash that was seized at the time of his arrest will be credited towards the judgment.