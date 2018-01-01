Six Illegal Immigrants Taken Into Custody In North Bimini

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Six illegal immigrants were taken into custody in North Bimini on Saturday.

According to reports, acting on information, police went to a local resort shortly before 11am where they discovered six Ecuadorian nationals - five males and one female.

The six were arrested and turned over to officials at the Department of Immigration. Investigations are continuing into the matter.



In other news, police in Grand Bahama arrested a 32-year-old man who was allegedly found in possession of an illegal firearm.

Shortly before 10pm on Saturday, police, acting on information, went to a business establishment on Wildcat Alley where the man was allegedly discovered with a black .40 pistol and ammunition.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody, and is expected to be formally arraigned in the Freeport Magistrate's Court this week.

