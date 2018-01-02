Aidan Carron - A Final Farewell

Funeral services for two-year-old Aidan Roger Dupuch Carron, who died in Baltimore, Maryland, on the morning of Christmas Eve will be held at 3pm on Friday at St Anslem’s Catholic Church, Fox Hill.
Aidan, the only child of Mr and Mrs Robert Dupuch Carron, born a health baby, spent 515 days of his life in US hospitals battling therapy related leukaemia.
Funeral services will be conducted by Fr Anslem Russell, pastor of Sacred Heart Church, assisted by Fr Noel Clarke, pastor of St Anslem’s Church.
Interment will follow in the eastern cemetery adjacent to St Matthew’s Church on Shirley Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the John Hopkins Childrens Hospital Oncology/BMT research or to the Aidan Roger Carron Children’s Foundation in Nassau.
Comments
TalRussell 8 hours, 14 minutes ago
Comrades! A test of faith so hard explain! After our own sister died in the early months her birth and even though before I was born still I sought and found comfort reading that Faith is not something you lose, it's something you choose or reject. That loss was many, many, many years back and oh my God how I still miss our first born sis out family that ended-up as 10 siblings.
Heaven Needed You More (Original Song)
.......////https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgvYcf2Lxnk
