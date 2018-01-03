Carifta Games Hosting

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Closing 2017, I see we are committing to host CARIFTA Games.

The sole and only condition should be that the event is totally funded by private sponsorship and NOT Ministry of Tourism or Ministry of Sports.

Yes we love committing to these events and they cost us millions with little return.

Commercially what is the potential to host CARIFTA?

CARIFTA are games for youth, young people under 18 years. Alone that eliminates any revenue in the Food & Beverage area for starters. Hotels will discount their rooms - those working in the hotels their share of gratuities decreases as the spend is minimal (surprised the Hotel Union does not raise this but then they are so inactive these days).

Get your private sponsors lined up and cover 100 percent of the costs - only then should the Minnis Government approve this commitment.

This goes for lAAF relays - Popeye Bowl and any event Government will be called on to be the principle party putting up the cash and eventually paying for the losses.

W THOMPSON

Nassau

December 29, 2017.