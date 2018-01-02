Freeport Murder Is Year’S First

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE country recorded its first homicide for 2018 when a man was discovered shot dead in Freeport on New Year’s Day.

According to police, officers in Grand Bahama received reports of a shooting after 11pm Monday. A team was sent to the Gladstone Terrace area where police found the body of a man with gunshot wounds.

Assistant Superintendent Terecita Pinder said EMS examined the body, but found no signs of life.

Although police have not released the victim’s name, the deceased is said to be Joel Augustine, an electrician.

ASP Pinder said police are investigating the matter as a homicide and are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them to call police at 242-350-3107 through 12, 911,919, or the nearest police station.

In other news, police in Abaco discovered a firearm on Sunday in Murphy Town.

ASP Pinder said shortly after 4pm, officers acting on information went to an area near the Fish Fry off S C Bootle Highway where they found a silver and brown coloured pistol.

No arrest was made.