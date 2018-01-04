Dining With The Media

EDITOR, The Tribune.

WOW, what a laugh - just look how Dr Hubert Minnis tried desperately to swing the minds and thoughts of the local media who he attacked so deliberately only a few weeks ago?

With a big fancy dinner at Government House.

Photographs appearing on Facebook tell an interesting story. Look at the lack of appropriate dress code for Government House? You do not attend any Government House function without a tie, Ministers! I must ask - are tights appropriate female dress code?

Now let’s see what Bahamian ting was on the menu? Well, starter a salad - main course, from the photos shown, was salmon a Ia ‘Exuma’ the only ting Bahamian because, sorry folks, the Prime Minister obviously does not support Bahamian cuisine.

Who was there? The whole of the Cabinet less wives - Patricia (Minnis) was.

Funnier still was with whom the PM took a photograph - clearly he stills avoids facing the journalists who ask the divisive questions.

A piece of salmon, I doubt, will change the position of the Media. They will not forget those words from the Prime Minister quickly. 2018 will I believe see a more aggressive media as a result of the lack of performance of the Minnis Government.

ROSEMARY MOSS



Nassau,

December 31, 2017.