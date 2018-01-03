Grand Celebration Port Drama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Grand Celebration cruise ship broke from its moorings in rough seas in Freeport harbour and a small airplane toppled over after landing at the airport due to severe weather conditions that moved into Grand Bahama yesterday.

According to reports, a strong cold front moved across the northwest Bahamas bringing strong winds and gust to gale force winds across the extreme northwest Bahamas while also generating sea swells and rain.

Conditions were very chilly and windy in Grand Bahama. The island experienced cloudy to occasionally overcast skies, cool and windy conditions, along with widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly over the extreme northwestern. Seas were eight to 12 feet or higher in moderate to large northeasterly swells.

The Tribune understands that sometime around 2pm, while the Grand Celebration was docked at the harbour, the ship’s mooring lines broke loose and the vessel was pushed into the concert dock as a result of rough sea conditions.

Several tugboats were dispatched to assist the vessel, which was seen being pushed away from the dock to another area in the harbour.

Meanwhile, many of the ship’s returning passengers began arriving at the terminal around 3pm to board the ship, but could not because the vessel had been moved to another berth.

The strong winds also brought down the huge canopy tent at the terminal to protect passengers from the rain. Passengers waited in long lines outside the terminal waiting to board the ship.

It is believed the ship’s hull may have sustained slight damage during the incident. However, The Tribune could not reach the shipping agent for the cruise ship or port officials to confirm the information.

There was also an incident at the Grand Bahama International Airport involving a small plane which was toppled over by the breeze.

According to a witness, the plane had just landed and was taxiing down the runway when it was blown over by the wind.

The pilot was not injured in the incident.

According to weather reports, similar conditions are expected to continue in Grand Bahama on Thursday.

For the next two days, a cold front is expected to move through the central and southeast Bahamas Thursday ushering in cool and breezy conditions with scattered showers in the southeastern islands.