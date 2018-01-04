Man Accused Of Firearm Offence

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 32-year-old Freeport man was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in a Freeport Magistrate’s Court this week.

Clive Wyatt, 32, of Lucaya Towers, appeared before Magistrate Rengin Johnson where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services until March 6 for trial.

In a separate matter, a 28-year-old Freeport resident was charged with causing grievous harm.

Kenneth Adrian Beckles, of McGillen Crest, pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre until March 20.