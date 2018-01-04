Mitchell Concern At Pratt Departure

By AVA TURNQUEST

FORMER Minister of Immigration Fred Mitchell has expressed concern that William Pratt’s departure from the Department of Immigration was mishandled by the government and that it may have cast aspersions about his character.

He noted there was no formal announcement or public handover between Mr Pratt, former immigration director, and former Passport Office Superintendent Clarence Russell, who has replaced him.

The former minister welcomed Mr Russell, whom he said worked closely with the Department of Immigration to implement the border management system and new passport.

Describing the job as both challenging and thankless, Mr Mitchell, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) chairman, cautioned the government not to put unrealistic expectations on Mr Russell given fiscal limitations.

“One example of the thankless task during my time is the fact that the department often could not obtain what it needed to do its job,” Mr Mitchell said, “at the same time as the country was demanding more.

“For example there was no transportation in the major islands including New Providence for officers and their detainees, no boats to conduct interdiction exercises, half-hearted support from other agencies, attacks from ‘loony toon’ so called human rights activists played up by the press who simply saw no distinction between the quest for a good story and the need to report faithfully on legitimate law enforcement efforts.”

Mr Mitchell continued: “In Abaco for example, the department had to rely for surveillance and interdiction on the goodwill of private citizens to move them around on land and sea. Payment of overtime, purchases of weapons, the list is endless of defaults because of lack of money.

“Given all of the competing demands for money, the resources were simply not there.”

He added: “So as we say farewell to Mr Pratt, I do not want the country and this government to put unrealistic expectations on Mr Russell. Unless he gets the money and support, he cannot do the job which is demanded. He and the Minister will have to work closely together.”

Meanwhile, Mr Pratt thanked his staff last week and encouraged the department to continue its work as Mr Russell takes up the post this week.

In an internal memo, Mr Pratt reflected on his time spent at the ministry where he worked his “entire youthful years,” and his five-year tenure as director.

“I will be transitioning into the next chapter of my life as pre-ordained by my Creator,” the December 29 memo noted.

“So I wish to take this opportunity to thank all of you who have made the last five years enjoyable, although stressful at times.”

It continued: “It was your loyalty, and commitment that has made my tenure here at the department successful. It was a pleasure of working with all of you and I have found you to be a group of hard working employees, who have always put your best foot forward and worked with a spirit of excellence despite the challenges within the organisation.

“It is my firm belief that you will continue to work with the same vigour as always and give the same support to the incumbent director.”

Mr Pratt’s departure comes on the heels of the government’s December 31 deadline to irregular migrants living in the country to leave, become regularised or face aggressive apprehension measures.

The department has also faced considerable backlash from activist groups since the implementation of its November 2014 immigration policy, which was introduced by the Christie administration. Criticism ramped up in recent months from human rights groups, who argue the enforced policy and practices are unconstitutional and inhumane. Criticism centred around apprehensions, mass deportations and detention times at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre.