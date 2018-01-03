Police Detain 3 In Wsc Theft Probe

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force’s (RBPF) probe into theft allegations at the Water and Sewerage Corporation intensified yesterday after investigators questioned three WSC employees, The Tribune can confirm.

These interrogations, The Tribune was told, began around 10am and involved non-managerial staff members attached to WSC’s New Providence operations.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, the officer-in-charge of the RBPF’s Anti-Corruption Unit, confirmed his team began their interviews yesterday, but declined to give further details.

He said he could not say whether any of the three people would be held overnight for questioning.

Preceding this aspect of police investigations, The Tribune was told several internal memos were circulated warning employees of the unauthorised use of corporation equipment or its property for personal purposes.

This probe has been a point of contention with Bahamas Utilities Services and Allied Workers Union President Dwayne Woods, who told this newspaper on Tuesday the investigation at WSC is over as far as the union representing line staff is concerned.

He added that if the corporation continued probing this issue “they will have war”.

Mr Woods told The Tribune the corporation had 20 days to investigate the claims according to the union’s industrial agreement and since the time has expired and they could not produce the evidence, the investigation must be closed.

Late last month, the union threatened to commence a “withdrawal of enthusiasm” if the corporation did not withdraw its alleged intent to dismiss three union employees over allegations they stole a fire hydrant from WSC premises. The three employees are still reporting for work at the WSC.

The Tribune was told yesterday WSC officials have now discovered seven fire hydrants are allegedly missing from a corporation storeroom.

The Tribune also reported in December that authorities were called in to review files of the internal investigation at the corporation, which began as a theft probe but since turned up other “sensitive matters”.

It is not clear whether this is the same investigation to which Mr Woods has referred.

“The persons who were suspended have returned to work and the corporation has not said anything to the union about their intention to take action. So as far as the union is concerned, the matter is closed,” Mr Woods said Tuesday.

“According to the industrial agreement, you can suspend an employee pending the outcome of an investigation with pay for 20 days maximum. They met that maximum so the union’s position, whether they write us or not, is the investigation is done. So legally that industrial agreement is binding and so what the union is saying is any action beyond this point becomes illegal, including continuing the investigation. He who alleges must prove. It is finished, the battle is over. If the corporation pursues, they will leave the union no alternative but to withdraw its enthusiasm, if they continue their investigation it spells war.”

At a press conference last month, WSC Chairman Adrian Gibson told reporters he made the decision to file a formal complaint with police over findings of the Internal Controls and Compliance Division after consultation with Works Minister Desmond Bannister.

In addition to the internal investigation, the government also engaged Ernst & Young to undertake a forensic audit of WSC.

Five people have been sent on leave since investigations began; however, Mr Gibson confirmed three of these have since been brought back to work.

Asked by reporters about theft, Mr Gibson said there was an alleged theft of items and when asked the value, he said in the “thousands of dollars.”

He added there were several “offshoots” which were of grave concern.