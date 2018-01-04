Don’T Blame Us - We Warned You: Symonette Says Migrants Had Time To Register

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

IMMIGRATION Minister Brent Symonette yesterday said there could be no excuse for the fate of unregularised migrants apprehended by increased enforcement measures, which he stated were already underway.

Mr Symonette noted the concerns from the business community; however, he said there has been more than enough time for people to start the regularisation process.

“There will be an increase but the message is very clear, we intend to carry out what we said we’ll carry out. So when persons are apprehended they only have themselves to blame, because we’ve given them enough notice.”

Mr Symonette warned employers on Tuesday they had the remainder of this week to send all illegal workers home.

Following those comments, business leaders cautioned the government to be sensitive over threats of financial penalties.

Edison Sumner, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employer Confederation (BCCEC) CEO said the government should remember businesses shoulder the weight of the economy.

Arawak Port Development (APD) CEO and BCCEC Chairman Mike Maura said the Minnis administration’s latest warning to employers about hiring undocumented immigrants was “establishing fear” in the minds of business owners.

However, both men acknowledged there should be no excuse for any business to hire illegal employees.

In the aftermath of the government’s December 31 deadline for all illegal immigrants to leave the country voluntarily or face aggressive pursuit and deportation, Mr Symonette said there are also plans to make the penalties for those who break the law more stringent.

Mr Symonette said modernisation efforts underway at the Department of Immigration were progressing, but did not give a timeline on when a new computerised system will be fully rolled out. The high volume of permit applications was described as the greatest challenge faced by officials.

In August last year, Mr Symonette explained the inundated system is further exacerbated by outdated manual processing and limited physical capacity at the aging, rented complex on Hawkins Hill.

Yesterday, he said: “People who have been here for ten or 12 years and ignored going to (the Department of) Immigration at all, they can’t use the excuse that they haven’t heard back from (the Department of) Immigration. Those people aren’t getting deported because they should be able to show proof they applied.

“Some people get a work permit, let it expire for years and when they get caught, try to renew. No, you gotta be current all the time, those are the laws of this country. Efficiency at immigration has nothing to do with it.”