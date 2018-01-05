Grand Celebration 'Not Damaged' In Dock Incident

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson has confirmed that while the Grand Celebration cruise ship broke away from the dock at Freeport Harbour on Wednesday due to bad weather, there was no damage to the vessel or injuries to passengers during the incident.

“I was advised of an incident at the Freeport Harbour involving the Grand Celebration. I am further advised by harbour officials that the vessel broke away from the dock for a period of time,” he said yesterday.

On Wednesday, several tugboats were called in to assist the vessel and guide it to a more secure location in the harbour because of rough sea conditions. It is believed that after the vessel broke away, strong currents pushed it into the concrete dock.

Mr Thompson said the vessel’s departure was delayed, but it was able to sail back to West Palm Beach, Florida later that evening.

He also said he was aware of an incident at the airport in Grand Bahama in which a small plane after landing turned over, but that the occupant was not injured.