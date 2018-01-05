Ministry Pays Tribute To Former Civil Servant

THE Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture released a statement saying it is saddened by the recent death of Patricia Bazard, former civil servant.

Bazard served in the Cultural Affairs Division of ministries with responsibility for culture from 1972, when she joined the Community Affairs Division of the Ministry of Education under the leadership of the late E Clement Bethel, up until her retirement in 2011.

“Over many years, Mrs Bazard has positively impacted our beloved nation in several key areas,” the ministry said.

“From 1976 to 1991, she served as the organising officer for the National Arts Festival and was instrumental in the revitalisation of the festival, which continues to serve as a platform for the exposure of performing artists of all ages. Mrs Bazard also served as administrator for the National Dance School of The Bahamas, and was the founding director of the National Children’s Choir established in 1992. Also in 1992, Mrs Bazard led the Bahamian delegation to CARIFESTA in Trinidad and Tobago, and to the Commonwealth Arts Festival in New Zealand.

“Throughout her life, Mrs Bazard exuded Bahamian culture. As a published author with books such as ‘Tingum Dem Say’ in 1998, she shared with the world what Bahamian life was like, capturing glimpses of Bahamian culture in the simple and seemingly mundane. As an avid storyteller, Mrs Bazard, through the Ministry of Tourism’s People-to-People programme, hosted international guests in her home where she shared with them Bahamian stories. Mrs Bazard also traveled the world with numerous choirs representing The Bahamas. Mrs Bazard served her country and humanity to the utmost. She mentored many outstanding cultural artists. We are ever so grateful to have had her passion and creativity enrich us.”

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard and the staff of the ministry extend heartfelt condolences to Bazard’s family and loved ones. Bazard died in hospital on Christmas Day. She was 71.