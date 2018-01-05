National Awards Vs Queen’S Honours

EDITOR, The Tribune.

NATIONAL Heroes Act 2016 was assented into Law on January 27, 2016.

The Commonwealth of The Bahamas is one of the so-called Realm members of The Commonwealth which basically means Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth is the Head of State, The Governor General sits in lieu and representing of Her Majesty.

As a realm country even Independent, Civil Awards of the Queen, New Year’s Honours - Queen’s Birthday Honours are yes, British Awards but we are permitted to have our own Awards.

Archdeacon Campbell for a long time has protested that The Bahamas continues to award these UK-originating awards but as an Anglican ordained priest surely every time he says Mass he acknowledges Her Majesty as the titular Head of the Anglican Faith?

I am surprised that Rev Campbell has not jumped over the Catholic Orders of Knighthood and the recipients pretending they can call themselves ‘Sir or Dame’ which needs to stop.

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau,

January 3, 2018.