Union Cries Foul In Wsc Theft Probe

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE union representing Water and Sewerage Corporation workers yesterday said it was confident the three employees questioned by police amid an ongoing theft investigation will be “vindicated” while insisting the probe ought to focus on higher level WSC workers.

Dwayne Woods, Bahamas Utilities Services and Allied Workers Union president, told The Tribune yesterday he believed the workers were dragged into this “frivolous rubble” because “persons are trying to hide something”.

His comments came the day after the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s probe into theft allegations at the water provider intensified.

On Wednesday beginning at around 10 am, police interrogated three non-managerial WSC staff members. They were later released.

“We have to let the police do the investigation,” Mr Woods said yesterday. “We are convinced our persons will be vindicated. Our members were arrested and they were discharged. It is obvious the police see through the frivolous rubble. It looks to me the police can see past the corporation.”

Asked to reveal his thoughts on what sparked this investigation, Mr Woods said: “Persons are trying to hide something. They need to look up to the top.

“We don’t own no subdivisions. Persons with (fire) hydrants are persons who own the subdivisions.”

The Tribune was told on Wednesday WSC officials have now discovered seven fire hydrants are allegedly missing from a corporation storeroom.

Before authorities questioned the three employees, The Tribune was told several internal memos were circulated warning employees of the unauthorised use of corporation equipment or its property for personal purposes.

This probe has been a point of contention Mr Woods, who told this newspaper on Tuesday the investigation at WSC is over as far as the union representing line staff is concerned.

He added that if the corporation continued probing this issue “they will have war”.

Mr Woods told The Tribune Tuesday the corporation had 20 days to investigate the claims according to the union’s industrial agreement and since the time has expired and they could not produce the evidence, the investigation must be closed.

Late last month, the union threatened to commence a “withdrawal of enthusiasm” if the corporation did not withdraw its alleged intent to dismiss three union employees over allegations they stole a fire hydrant from WSC premises. The three employees are still reporting for work at the WSC.

The Tribune also reported in December that authorities were called in to review files of the internal investigation at the corporation, which began as a theft probe but since turned up other “sensitive matters”.

It is not clear whether this is the same investigation to which Mr Woods has referred to in the past.

“The persons who were suspended have returned to work and the corporation has not said anything to the union about their intention to take action. So as far as the union is concerned, the matter is closed,” Mr Woods said Tuesday.

“According to the industrial agreement, you can suspend an employee pending the outcome of an investigation with pay for 20 days maximum. They met that maximum so the union’s position, whether they write us or not, is the investigation is done. So legally that industrial agreement is binding and so what the union is saying is any action beyond this point becomes illegal, including continuing the investigation. He who alleges must prove. It is finished, the battle is over. If the corporation pursues, they will leave the union no alternative but to withdraw its enthusiasm, if they continue their investigation it spells war.”