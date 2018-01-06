Man Dies After Fatal Crash Off Carmichael Road

A man has died after a fatal crash off Carmichael Road on Friday night.

Police responded to a report of the accident shortly after 9pm and found the man inside a Honda vehicle. Fire personnel assisted in removing him from the vehicle, which was extensively damaged, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to preliminary reports, he was driving on Unison Road when he lost control and crashed into a concrete building which is under construction.

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Divison are investigating.