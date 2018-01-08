Civil Service General Orders

EDITOR, The Tribune.

SURELY it is time for the Public Service Commission to lay down the rules that Civil Servants may not be in business or sell their services, in person or otherwise.

Isn’t this part of General Orders?

A few months back large photographs of a senior official at the Ministry of Youth appeared on BTC buildings and in advertisements - today in our newspapers we see a very senior police officer clearly endorsing a cellular provider.

In both cases, as I understand General Orders, both persons have to be asked to explain (themselves)... in the case of the Police I have to suggest, owing to the rank of the person, the gentleman has a lot to explain to the Commissioner and the Police Commission.

There are hundreds of Police Officers and RBDF officers-marines who are actively in business. What is crazy is these businesses are able to bid for Government business and be contractors to the Government, even Cabinet Office without anyone saying anything.

Tent rentals, landscaping, maintenance for example. Thought Minnis & Co promised cleaning up these areas?

T FERGUSON

Nassau,

January 4, 2018.