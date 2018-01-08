Davis Cites Plp Legacy For Majority Rule Day

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
OFFICIAL Opposition Leader Philip Davis yesterday vowed to uphold the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) legacy of majority rule as inextricable from the country’s history.
Mr Davis underscored the present government was indebted to the progress forged by the PLP’s 1967 general election win, during remarks at a Majority Rule Day service at Agape International.
However, he acknowledged the day did not belong to just one party, but to all Bahamians.
“These memories seem all far and distant but with many around us today who are trying to turn back the tide we have an obligation to remind the young that what we have today did not always exist in the way it does today,” Mr Davis said.
“These stories must be told and embraced by a new generation so that they become their own.”
“The PLP has been too tentative about telling its story,” he continued.
“Under my leadership, I do not intend for this to continue. I intend to tell who we are and how we came to be where we are. Let us never forget. They tell us that those who forget their history are doomed to repeat it.”
“I remind today’s government that they are where they are because of January 10, 1967.”
He continued: “The names of the victorious PLP candidates of the general of election of 1967 were: Lynden Pindling, leader, Preston Albury, Clarence Bain, Milo Bulter, Clifford Darling, Elwood Donaldson, Arthur Foulkes, Carlton Francis, Arthur Hanna, Warren Levarity, Curtis MacMillan, Uriah McPhee, Maurice Moore, Edmund Moxey, Jimmy Shepherd, George Thompson, Jeffrey Thompson and Cecil Wallace Whitfield.
“I look forward to the day when this holiday and these celebrations will be embraced and accepted for what they truly are by all Bahamians. This day belongs not to one party but to all Bahamians,” he added.
The government has announced that a Majority Rule Day church service will be held 10am Wednesday at St Francis Xavier Cathedral on West Street. Majority Rule Day became a national holiday in 2014. It commemorates the Bahamas gaining majority rule for the first time on January 10, 1967.
On that day both the PLP and the United Bahamian Party (UBP) won 18 parliamentary seats during the general election, with the remaining two going to Randol Fawkes, of the Labour Party, and Alvin Braynen, an Independent.
Mr Fawkes sided with the PLP, helping the party to form the first black-led government. Mr Braynen became speaker of the House.
Comments
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 18 minutes ago
Brave should be ashamed of promoting Majority Rule Day and PLPism ....... It seems that the country has a Majority Rule experience everytime the PLP is VOTED OUT!!!!!!!!
BahamasForBahamians 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
You should ask The dAlbenas,Symonettes, D'aguilars, Holowesko's and MOSKO'S if that is so.
They threw a huge party when the PLP was voted out. Not sure if you were able to see it from outside of Lyford Cay.
However, these were the same guys that vehemently opposed majority rule, woman's suffrage and racial equality in economics.
Let that sink in.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
85% of the economy is still controlled by the same "Bay Street" names ....... So has the "majority" been delivered by the PLP???????? Except for more public debt, cookie cutter education, civil service nepotism and legal slackness?????? ............ Are the majority "better off" in 2018 than 1967??
truetruebahamian 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
truetruebahamian 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
What a load of rubbish!
SP 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
Exactly what does the "majority rule"? Poverty?
hrysippus 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
amasForBahamians obviously does not know his Bahamian history. women gained the right to vote under the UBP not under the PLP. In fact, I was told by someone who was in the house of assembly when the vote was taken that the PLP members of parliament voted against the notion. The UBP won the next election because of the vote of a grateful female electorate. Of course the PLP rewrote history as taught in the schools. Pindling, Hanna, Bethel and the other PLP crooked cabinet ministers had about as much integrity as a drunken bumble bee.
1 hour, 30 minutes ago
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Soooooo, what accounts for the relatively well-travelled, fairly educated, globally exposed, socially conscious, upwardly mobile black Bahamian ...... that rivals the Bajan "gold standard" ?????????? ......... Can we really say it has to do with easy access to US currency?????? ......... from blockade-running til now????????
OldFort2012 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
I always ask myself why we bother to tell ourselves lies, when we know the real truth. The real truth is that we did not "win" independence or majority rule. The truth is that the Brits could not wait to rid themselves of what they considered a bunch of worthless islands with no resources and no prospects. Anyone who reads the transcripts of the 1972 Marlborough House Conference cannot fail to come to that conclusion. They said it in so many words: "we are off, you do what you like."
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Typical white colonialist crybaby mentality........ holding on to QE2 gowntail ...... You cannot have your cake (Union Jack) and eat it too (Bahamas). Why do so many "white Bahamians" feel that they live in a racial enclave - when Ole Eddie showed them the model of HOW to survive and thrive in a black country???????? ........... Edison Key aka Creole Bossman
