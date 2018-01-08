Man Dies After Fall From Scaffold

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A MAN has died as a result of injuries he sustained in an apparent industrial accident on Saturday evening in Grand Bahama.

According to police reports, the individual was at an establishment on West Atlantic Drive when he fell from a scaffold shortly before 11pm.

The man was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

ASP Terecita Pinder said the man died in hospital on yesterday morning. Police are investigating the incident.