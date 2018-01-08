Palacious: No Apology

Editor, The Tribune

The headline of The Tribune’s article January 2 about my apology was inaccurate; in my opinion. It stated: “PALACIOUS APOLOGISED FOR HIS COMMENTS ON WOMEN’S DRESS.”

I said in my statement that I stood by what I said originally and that is still my position. My apology was for what I failed to say, not for what I did say.

The article did make this point in quoting extensively from my statement but the headline, in my opinion, conveyed the wrong impression.

I just wish to be judged on what I said rather than what others say that I said.

Alicia Wallace’s commentary in her Tribune article on Wednesday, January 3, obviously missed this point as well.

FATHER JAMES PALACIOUS

Nassau, The Bahamas