Two More Die In Gb Shootings

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was shot dead near a popular restaurant at Port Lucaya marketplace on Saturday evening, leaving bystanders in a state of shock as Grand Bahama recorded its third murder within a week.

The killing came two days after another man was shot dead in Grand Bahama outside a nightclub on Thursday night and five days after a father was killed outside his home in Freeport. Their deaths marked the first three homicides in the country for the New Year.

Two men are custody assisting police with their investigation into Saturday’s homicide.

The victim, said to be Anthawan Simms, is a well-known individual who has business interests in Grand Bahama.

Shots rang out shortly after 11pm when a gunman opened fire at the Port Lucaya Marketplace, killing Mr Simms who was standing outside the Agave Restaurant.



The brazen act left many bystanders shocked by the shooting at a popular weekend hangout for many residents and visitors. The Port Lucaya marketplace has security personnel on duty and is located near the Lucaya Police Station.

As news of the shooting spread, crowds gathered in the area as the victim was lying face down, motionless on the ground.



Police rushed to the scene and quickly cordoned off the area.

Supt Hilton Cash, the officer in charge of the Eastern Division, told reporters police received reports of the shooting shortly after 11pm and dispatched officers to Port Lucaya Marketplace.

He said officers discovered a man with gunshots to the body.

“Information is sketchy, but according to reports this individual was standing outside of a local business when he was approached by an assailant who shot him,” Supt Cash said.

“All we have is that it is an unknown male assailant and that he was masked.”

The country recorded its second murder of 2018 on Thursday, after a young man was shot dead outside a popular nightclub in Freeport.

The victim, an employee of the Freeport Ship Services, was at Club 54 on West Mall Drive in the downtown area when two men entered the establishment at around 10pm and shot him.

On Monday, January 1, electrician and barbershop owner Joel Augustine, 40, was shot and killed in the Gladstone Terrance area. His death was the country’s first homicide for 2018.

Augustine also hosted a radio show on Love 97 FM on Saturdays. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Police have not said if the homicides are in any way connected.

Supt Cash is appealing to members of the public who may have information about the murders to come forward and assist police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 350-3107 through 12, 911/919 or the nearest police station.