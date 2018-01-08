Beach Protestors ‘Abandoned’ By Minnis

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE suggestions that if elected his administration would expunge convictions associated with the Cabbage Beach protest in March 2016, those arrested for the incident say they have been abandoned by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

Speaking to The Tribune following yet another adjournment in their case, the group yesterday begged Dr Minnis to be a man of his word and “make things right”.

Urvan Moxey, Derek Thompson, Lincoln Bain, Sam Butler, Trevor Lightbourne and Jharo Saunders – six of the 10 people arrested and charged in connection with the protest – said they are shocked by the Minnis administration’s handling of the matter given the role of the former opposition party in the contentious protest. The group claimed the former opposition leader helped organise the event.

On the day of the protest, Dr Minnis told The Tribune the effort put forth by those involved stood as a “sure sign” that Bahamians were fed up with the empty promises offered by the then governing Christie administration.

Dr Minnis, who was joined at the protest by former Democratic National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney and other politicians, never suggested he was leading the movement.

However, according to Mr Lightbourn, one of the accused, Dr Minnis acted as the guiding hand behind the protest.

“(I was told) by the prime minister that he needed people to come out that morning at seven to march from the foot of the bridge to Cabbage Beach,” he said.

Derek Thompson, the father of Social Services Minister Lanisha Rolle and self-proclaimed FNM caretaker, also said his attendance and involvement in the protest was encouraged by Dr Minnis and the FNM.

“(My daughter) called me at 5.30 in the morning, she said ‘Daddy, Mr Minnis wants you and some of your men out of the Bain (and Grants) Town constituency to come by the bridge and march,’” Mr Thompson said.

Mr Thompson said due to the short notice, he was only able to convince roughly 13 men to join him on the protest, all of whom bought into the idea the FNM was on the side of the people.

“How I saw the (police) dragging the young people, the old people all over the bridge; it touch my heart,” he said yesterday, speaking of events which occurred the day before the protest in question. “I am caretaker of the FNM and a caretaker of the Bahamian people, and when I saw that I went to those officers and said that could have been your mother, that could have been your father, that could have your sister, your son or your auntie.”

He continued: “The cry was that Dr Minnis told us to march with him to the bridge, over the bridge and to do things that would improve (matters at Cabbage Beach). We have done that. My friends have done that. My colleagues have done that. The Bahamian people have done that.”

Speaking directly to the prime minister, Mr Thompson added: “Dr Minnis, all our cries are today, you started off with us, you tell us work with you and anything happen, you would be with us. Sir, you been to court once, and we haven’t seen you no more.

“Honourable prime minister, I am an FNM. I love you and I love what you are doing, but what I want you to do is to be a true man to me and my colleagues. Please Mr Prime Minister.”

The group applauded the ongoing efforts of Mr McCartney, who represents only Urvan Moxey. According to the accused, Mr McCartney has appeared at every court proceeding and made it a point to assist the entire group when needed.

Ownership of Cabbage Beach was transferred from Atlantis (Brookfield) to a subsidiary of Access Industries in 2014. In late November 2015, beach vendors were given written notice stating the access point would be closed at the end of December of that year. The vendors then went to court and were granted an interim injunction blocking the closure. In January, however, the interim injunction was not extended.

In February 2016, vendors clashed with police during a protest on the Sidney Poitier Bridge to Paradise Island after Access Industries erected a fence blocking access to the vendors’ usual point of entry to Cabbage Beach.

The next day the government announced it had reached an agreement with the company to grant temporary access over the private property. However a group of protestors still marched to the site and some of them tore down portions of the fence in question.

In March 2016, The Tribune reported Dr Minnis, flanked by party supporters on the steps of the Nassau and South Streets Magistrate’s Court Complex, suggested if the FNM won the 2017 election the party would expunge the records of the accused men if necessary.