‘Morale As Low As Water Pressure’

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

PRESIDENT of the Bahamas Utilities Service and Allied Workers Union (BUSAWU) Dwayne Woods said yesterday it was a coincidence that water pressure throughout New Providence was low one day after workers reportedly staged a ‘sick out’ at the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Woods said the water pressure over the weekend was just as low as “employees morale”.

He also denied WSC employees were involved in industrial action on Friday but said “the workers were sick because the weather was cold” and employees “were stressed due to the unwarranted theft allegations.”

Last Friday, 30 employees at WSC engaged in a sick out, according to WSC Chairman Adrian Gibson, who told members of the press the move was “unwarranted”.

Last week, Mr Woods warned if the corporation continues its probe into theft allegations, “they will have war.” He also threatened workers would commence a “withdrawal of enthusiasm”.

A day later, three employees were questioned by the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Mr Woods confirmed the employees were released after two hours and have since returned to work with no charges.

“I am not commenting on the sick out, but everyone in the Bahamas knows it was cold on Friday and employees are entitled to have two call-in days without a doctor’s note and the cold weather and the way the corporation was treating the employees made people sick,” he said.

When asked about the low water pressure, Mr Woods said “the water pressure is low, like the employees’ morale.”

“I am sure we are not the only organisation that experienced sickness on Friday because of the weather but I trust everyone is back on the job. I was called about the water pressure by customers and I did my best to help. We will continue to work with the corporation in good faith but they cannot continue to do what they are doing with no evidence. The corporation should apologise to employees,” he said.

“We have no problem with the investigation if there is evidence and facts, but they have none. The police questioned three employees and two hours later they released them.”

Mr Woods claims WSC accused three of the union’s members of stealing a fire hydrant from the corporation’s premises.

Labour Minister Dion Foulkes told reporters yesterday he thinks the matter has been resolved and he has not seen any evidence of a sick out.

“I do not have the details, we are still waiting to be officially briefed. I do not know the motivation. I do not know the evidence. I do not know why the police did what they did. I prefer in matters like this not to give an opinion, unless I have all of the facts,” he said.

“I think the matter has been resolved, from what I understand. As far as an apology is concerned, that is something for some other ministers to consider. But, I really don’t have the facts. I don’t know what motivated the investigation. I read (about it) in the papers like everyone else. I have no evidence of the sick-out. I have no evidence. You know, you can have a group of employees on their coffee break, they can all take their breaks at the same time - (that) is really not a sick-out - or go out to lunch at the same time that’s their right. But I have no evidence of a sick-out and the Director of Labour (Robert Farquharson) did not report any sick-outs.”

In December, The Tribune reported police were called in to review files of an internal investigation at WSC, which began as a theft probe but has since turned up other “sensitive matters.”

At a press conference last month, Mr Gibson told reporters he made the decision to file a formal complaint with police over findings of the Internal Controls and Compliance Division after consultation with Works Minister Desmond Bannister.

In addition to the internal investigation, the government also engaged Ernst & Young to undertake a forensic audit of WSC.

Five people have been sent on leave since investigations began; however, Mr Gibson confirmed three of them have since been brought back to work.

Asked by reporters about theft, Mr Gibson said there was an alleged theft of items and when asked the value, he said it was in the “thousands of dollars.”

He added there were several “offshoots” which were of grave concern.