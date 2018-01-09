Mother Weeps As She And Son Denied Bail In Firearms Case

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 48-year-old woman wept openly in court yesterday after she and her son were remanded to prison to await trial over two firearms charges stemming from a gun seizure last week.

Mary Ferguson and her 26-year-old son Shedlock Bain appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt in connection with the seizure of an AK-47 rifle and over 30 rounds of ammunition from a home off Cowpen Road on January 4.

They each faced one count of possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition with intent to supply as a result of the find by police.

It is alleged that on January 4, being concerned together and with others, they were found to be in possession of an AK-47 7.62mm rifle.

It is further alleged on the same day, being concerned together and with others, the two were found in possession of 31 rounds of 7.62 ammunition with the intent to supply the same to another.

According to initial reports, around 10am on the day in question, Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers, acting on intelligence, searched a home and property at Gerald Bartlett Estates off Cowpen Road and recovered an AK-47 rifle and 31 rounds of 7.62 ammunition.

Both Ms Ferguson and her son pleaded not guilty to the charges. The matter was adjourned to February 26 and 27 for trial.

Bail was denied for the mother and son though they were informed by the chief magistrate of their right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court. They were subsequently remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.

Ferguson wept while speaking briefly with family members following the arraignment. She and her son were escorted out of the courtroom by officers, with family and friends following.