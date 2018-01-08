Police Promotions On Merit Not Politics

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

AN audit underway of manpower in the Royal Bahamas Police Force will end the need for prescribed promotion dates set by politicians, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames has announced.

He said going forth, promotions in the force will be based on availability and merit.

This will be aided by the establishment of a succession plan, which will see more equality in who has access to training across the force. Other upcoming changes for the RBPF include adjustments in manpower and recruitment policies.

Mr Dames made these comments during the annual RBPF church service at Zion Baptist Church on Sunday. According to Mr Dames, the impetus for these changes was the manpower audit, which he said will be completed in a few weeks.

“What this audit will determine is the necessary number of officers needed within the organisation to effectively provide policing services to our communities on a sustained basis. No longer will stations have inadequate numbers of officers on a shift. No longer will recruitment be based on who you know but based on the needs of the organisation.

“Moreover, this police manpower audit will end the need for prescribed promotion dates determined by politicians. Our government has heard your cries of upward mobility being impeded because of personal preferences. No more. Whenever there is an availability then there will be an opportunity for promotion.

“If there is an availability every day due to a retirement, illness, personal reason or dismissal, there will be an opportunity for some competent and hardworking officer to be promoted.

“The audit will also detail how the command structure should rearranged in order to operate an efficient 21st century police organisation.”

Last month, Mr Dames revealed that RBPF recruitment numbers are down.

In October 2017, during his contribution in the House of Assembly, Mr Dames said an audit of manpower in the RBPF revealed the institution is top-heavy and recent promotional exercises by the Christie administration placed a burden on the performance of the force.

In an act many considered to be politically motivated as the general election neared, 851 officers were promoted in May 2017 under the Christie administration. This included two to the rank of chief superintendent, 76 to superintendent and 90 to the assistant superintendent.

During his address Mr Dames said, “Our government understands that in the dynamic and constantly changing field of law enforcement, training and education are essential. We also know that our police force is filled with a number of talented officers who have the capacity to one day lead the organisation.

“Towards this end, our government has committed to establishing a succession plan that will involve international attachments, training and postings to critical areas of the force.

“No longer will training be available for a chosen few but available to all police officers, as your upward mobility in the organisation will depend on your exposure and comprehension of you craft. If you are unable to write a basic arrest report then how can you be a station sergeant?”

Mr Dames also said a similar audit is currently underway in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF). The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services will also undergo an audit which is scheduled to commence during the second quarter of this year.