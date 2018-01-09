Robbery Sentencing Next Week

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of robbing two people and attempting to rob a third at gunpoint last year will receive his sentencing as part of a plea deal next week, The Tribune understands.

Adrian Robinson, will appear before Justice Bernard Turner next Tuesday to be sentenced for two gunpoint robberies in March 2016 and an attempted armed robbery in August of that year.

It is alleged Robinson, on July 27, while armed with a handgun, robbed Talitha Wallace of $5 cash and an iPhone, and also robbed Shervone Knowles of $3 cash and an LG cellular phone.

Concerning the lesser charge, it is alleged that on August 10, while armed with a handgun, he attempted to rob Troy Clarke of cash.

Robinson was formally arraigned on the three charges before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.