Victims Of Crime Given Gift Parcels By Police

ONE hundred families affected by crime received gifts of food packages and toys from the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) on Friday.

The event took place at Police Headquarters on East Street, and was packed with parents, children, and representatives of the RBPF.

The Family Liaison and National Crime Prevention Offices of the RBPF led the initiative.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash provided words of encouragement, saying: "We recognise that most of you have lost loved ones or in some cases have fallen victim to crimes (yourselves).

"We as an organisation are concerned about our youth. We want to say to (them), despite all of the challenges you have…. we are here to support you.

"And in supporting you, we recognise that there are needs that we must address to help assist you moving forward. But we also want to say to you that corporate Bahamas also understands your plight, and through corporate Bahamas we are able to share with you some tokens, that they assisted us (with getting)."

Chief Supt Cash also hoped the initiative would help those in attendance "to feel a part of a more wider community that understands your plight and (is) always willing to assist you where the needs arises."

Sergeant Kendra Wallace from the Family Liaison Office also addressed the crowd. She said: "This initiative is just something small…to show you we love you and you have a friend in us.

"My role is to assist all families who are victims of crime. Whether it be murder, armed robbery, sex matters, shootings, or any general matters, I'm there to assist families.

"It's very difficult when a family loses a loved one, and you find that…. all families want closure, and they want to ask the question, 'Why? Why it happened to their family?'

"And (usually the person) that is taken away from them is the breadwinner-- whether it be the father or the mother. So we're here as the Family Liaison Section in Central Detective Unit, attached to the RBPF, because we actually service the entire police force.

"We provide assistance as it relates to school items, we provide counselling, and we also refer our clients for counselling, and whatever needs arise we assist.

"So whenever you need a friend, a sister, or anyone just to talk to, because a lot of time we just need to vent…whenever you need a friend or anyone to talk to, you've got a friend in me.

Sasha Hall-Guerrier, 26, was in attendance as one of those affected by crime.

She told the Tribune: "I lost my husband in May 2015 to the streets. I think the effort (by the Family Liaison Office) is good. They encourage you to move forward.

"They just will be there for you -- if you need someone to talk to, they're always there. You can call them at anytime. They never turn you away. When I first lost my husband, I would call them to vent. In talking to them you get a lot of relief. I communicated both with Corporal Young and Sergeant Wallace."

Mrs Hall-Guerrier said she knows her children will benefit from Friday's event.

"I think (it) is a good effort. It shows the people that they actually care and they have someone they can turn to when they're in need of help."