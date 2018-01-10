Plane Skids Off Runway While Landing In Eleuthera

Police are investigating a plane crash in Eleuthera that left one passenger with minor injuries on Tuesday.

According to reports, shortly after 8pm, a Pineapple Air Charter Flight arriving at Governors Harbour, Eleuthera from New Providence was approaching the end of the runway when the landing gear collapsed causing the aircraft to skid off the southern end of the runway.

Two pilots and 15 passengers were on board. One passenger complained of injuries and was taken to the local clinic where he was treated and discharged.

The matter will be referred to the Department Civil Aviation for further investigation.