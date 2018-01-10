Plane Skids Off Runway While Landing In Eleuthera

Police are investigating a plane crash in Eleuthera that left one passenger with minor injuries on Tuesday.
According to reports, shortly after 8pm, a Pineapple Air Charter Flight arriving at Governors Harbour, Eleuthera from New Providence was approaching the end of the runway when the landing gear collapsed causing the aircraft to skid off the southern end of the runway.
Two pilots and 15 passengers were on board. One passenger complained of injuries and was taken to the local clinic where he was treated and discharged.
The matter will be referred to the Department Civil Aviation for further investigation.
Comments
John 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
They really should close that runway when there are heavy winds. Because you have the winds coming off the sea side when there’s absolute calm on the land side so the pilots have to do a balancing act. My experience was on Bahamasair that has bigger aircraft than Pinapple Air
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
Pineapple Air and Southern Air need to retire those old and tired 19-seaters and invest in some new modern 30-seaters like SkyBahamas ............ Too many close calls in the past 2 years with them.
Civil Aviation has to step in and do something before Bahamians get killed.
ohdrap4 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
not an issue for me i do not fly flaming air, pineapple air, suthern air or pigeon pea air.
