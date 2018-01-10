Suspect In Hospital After Being Shot By Police

A suspect is in hospital after being shot by police during an alleged break-in at a gaming shop early on Wednesday.

According to reports, shortly after 3am, police received information that a local gaming shop on Prince Charles Drive was being broken into.

Officers responded to that location and were confronted by two armed men. The officers engaged the men and afterwards discovered that one had been shot. Both suspects were taken into custody. The injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.