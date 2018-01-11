Beauty Store Robbed

POLICE are looking for a gunman who robbed employees of a beauty supply store on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, around 5pm, a man armed with a handgun entered a beauty supply store on Palmetto Avenue and Market Street and robbed employees of cash before fleeing on foot.

In another incident, shortly before 7pm, a woman had just pulled up to her home on Firetrail Road when she was approached by a gunman who robbed her of cash and other items before fleeing in a dark coloured SUV with another male.

Investigations are ongoing.