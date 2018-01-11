Son Of Former High Commissioner To The Bahamas Dies, Aged 47

The son of the former British High Commissioner to The Bahamas died unexpectedly at the weekend in England.

Andrew Buchan, 47, was the son of Verona and Peter Young, who was High Commissioner from 1996 to 2000 and lives in Nassau.

Mr Buchan, an IT consultant who lived in Surbiton, Surrey, was a regular and enthusiastic visitor to the Bahamas.

Educated at Amersham College and Merton College, Mr Buchan died on Saturday evening in St Thomas' Hospital, central London, from complications following a sudden urinary infection and sepsis.

He leaves a wife, Caroline, and a younger brother, Ian.